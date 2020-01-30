Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, January 30, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Brigid (Bridie) Mc Girl (née Walshe), Main Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Relict of John Joe. Beloved mother and grandmother. Deeply regretted by her sons Liam and Feargal, daughters Áine, Cáit and Nuala, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday, 30 January, from 1.30pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore, at 8.00pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12.00pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery.

Mary Healy (née Gilligan), Ross, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Mary Healy (née Gilligan). Horley, England and Late of Ross Manorhamilton. Peacefully at her home in Horley surrounded by her family. Mary will be sadly missed by her beloved husband Joe, daughters Mary Patricia, Fiona, Sinead & Louise, grandchildren, sister Ann, brothers Eamonn, John, Thomas, Kieran & Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Mary rest in peace. Mary's remains will be reposing at Our Ladys Hospital chapel, Manorhamilton on Saturday 1st February from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton arriving at 8.00pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday 2nd February at 1.00 pm with burial to the adjoining cemetery. By request please wear a splash of bright colour for all elements. Family Flowers only please

Kathleen (Kay) McConnell, (née Masterson) Cabinteely, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim

McConnell (née Masterson) (Cabinteely, Dublin 18 and formerly of Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim) – January 27th 2020 (peacefully) surrounded by her family and in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Kathleen (Kay); dearly beloved wife of Gerry, much loved mother of Gerard, Stephen, Gillian and Martin. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, son-in-law Wayne, daughters-in-law Niamh, Siobhan and Ann, grandchildren Patrick, Keith, Elaine, Róisín, Ciara, Martin, Kate and Sophie, great-grandchildren Hannah, Jennifer, Emily and Jamie, her brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Churchview Road, Killiney arriving at 9.50am. Funeral immediately after 10am Requiem Mass to Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Merchant's Quay. Donation box at the back of the church beside the condolence book.

Sheila Wynne, Cornamucklagh North, Dowra, Leitrim

The death has occurred suddenly of Sheila Wynne, Cornamucklagh North, Dowra, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by her loving brothers Owen, Paul, Joe, Sean, and Frank, sisters Helen, Peggy, Teresa and Kathleen, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Removal of remains to St Hugh’s Church Ballinaglera, arriving at 12 Noon on Thursday 30th January for Funeral Mass. Followed by burial to Fahy Cemetery.

Eddie Brady, Termon Road, Boyle, Roscommon / Elphin, Roscommon

Eddie Brady (Termon Road, Boyle and late of Tonaknick, Mantua, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon). 27th January, 2020. Suddenly, at his home. Predeceased by his father Tommy, infant sister Martina and brothers Justin and Robert. Eddie will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family, daughters Shaunna and Tara, his mother Teresa, sisters Marion, Stella, Eileen and Tish, brothers, Marty and Timmy, girlfriend Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Friday (31st January) from 4pm until 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning (1st February) to the Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal (F45 NX60) arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Shankhill Cemetery, Elphin. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Elphin Day Care Centre.

Paul Conroy, 11 Hanly Ave, Boyle, Roscommon / Dublin

The death has occurred, peacefully but unexpectedly, of Paul Conroy, on the 27th of January 2020. Paul, formerly of 11 Hanly Ave, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, Germany and Dublin. Predeceased by his mother Bernie and his brother Shane. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Fiona, his son Craig, his daughters Maeve and Caitlin Conroy, his father Noel, sisters Denise, Margaret and Michelle, brothers in law, uncles and aunts, nieces and nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Arriving to St Joseph's Church, Boyle, for Funeral Mass on Thursday the 30th at 1pm, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan. Further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors Boyle and Ballinameen 0862328291.

Tommy Regan, Grange, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully in Drumderrig Nurse Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by his relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Wednesday, January 29th, from 5pm to 6.30pm, arriving St.Joseph's Church, Boyle at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, January 30th, at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery.

Monica O'Reilly (nee Rudden), Mullaghduff, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan & Oak View Nursing Home, Belturbet

January 28th, 2020, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. Wife of the late Danny. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Catherine, sons Barney, Donal, Griffith, Cormac & Dallan, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at her residence this Thursday from 12 o'clock until 4 o'clock. Removal on Thursday evening arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell, at 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Detta Metcalfe (née McDermott), Aughrim, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Detta (Bernadette) Metcalfe (nee McDermott). Aughrim, Hillstreet, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon. 27th January, 2020. Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family, in her 99th year. Wife of the late Michael and sister of the late Seamus, Sydney, Perlie, Eileen and Maureen. Much loved mother of Camillus, Bernadette, Margaret, Angelina, Michael, Marion, Eugene, Carmel, Sean, Barry and Rethna. Sadly missed by her family, sister Birdie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and her many friends. Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin on Wednesday (29th Jan) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning (31st Jan) to Aughrim Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.