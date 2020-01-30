Funeral details of Bridie McGirl - wife of the late John Joe McGirl

Brigid McGirl passed away at Sligo University Hospital yesterday, Wednesday January 29.

Wife of the late Republican and TD John Joe McGirl who died in 1988, Bridie resided at her home on Main Street behind McGirl's Bar.

Brigid (Bridie) Mc Girl (née Walshe) was a loved mother and grandmother. She is deeply regretted by her sons Liam and Feargal, daughters Áine, Cáit and Nuala, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home today Thursday, 30 January, from 1.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery.

Bridie McGirl RIP pictured with her granddaughter Stella and Gerry Adams.