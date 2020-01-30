Leitrim Tourism unveils Slow Adventure VR initiative

Holidaymakers are now given a chance to try before they buy with a new Leitrim Slow Adventure VR (virtual reality) experience that was debuted at this year’s Holiday World Show in Dublin.

Attendees at this year’s Holiday World Show were transported to County Leitrim’s Shannon Blueway, in Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, with the help of the region’s new Slow Adventure virtual reality experience that saw them cruise, walk, cycle and canoe in an effort to highlight the county’s remote, wild and nature-rich places.

Now in its 30th year, Holiday World returned to Dublin’s RDS on January 24-26, promoting a wide range of holidays to 40,000 visitors from all over Ireland and it was there that Leitrim Tourism unveiled its new state-of-the-art VR experience.

Following its successful launch in Dublin, the Slow Adventure VR experience will now be showcased at several events across Ireland and housed in Leitrim Tourist Office all year round.

From the comfort of a high-tech pod chair, users are sent on a journey around Leitrim’s Shannon Blueway by simply donning a virtual reality headset, which contained a choice of four different Slow Adventure experiences, including cruising, walking, cycling and canoeing.

The headset immerses the viewer in the activity, giving them an amazing insight into what it’s like to visit the region, whether from the water with canoeing, kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding, or a walking and cycling experience along the Blueway’s trails and taking in the scenery on land.

The novel way to explore the county’s sights and delights was welcomed by Lar Power, Chief Executive Leitrim County Council.

“We are delighted to unveil our new virtual reality experience at this year’s Holiday World exhibition to help us bring to life the Shannon Blueway and the Slow Adventure offering in Leitrim,” said Mr Power.

“Who would have thought that by sitting down and popping on a VR headset, you could travel along the Shannon Blueway under the bridges, alongside the riverbanks and through sunlit tree arches all the way from Drumshanbo to Carrick-on-Shannon – one of the many wonderful and unique experiences that visitors to Leitrim can enjoy.”