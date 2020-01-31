Works to begin on St George's Terrace by Irish Water

In advance of the public ream enhancement works in Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim County Council have issued a request to all utility companies to replace or upgrade any of their underground services within Carrick-on-Shannon so as to avoid further construction work on the streets of the town once the public realm works are complete.

On foot of this request from Leitrim County Council, Irish Water has agreed to replace an old water main on St George’s Terrace, Carrick-on-Shannon.

From Monday, February 10 next, Farrans Construction Ltd, on behalf of Irish Water, will begin replacing a water main on St Georges Terrace.

The works will continue until the end of March. Traffic will be managed at the location by reducing traffic to one lane and traffic lights will be in operation for the duration of the works.

With regard to the public realm enhancement contracts, Leitrim County Council are in the process of appointing the contractors for the car park at Flynn’s Field and the new marina.

The Council have received tenders for the paving works on the street last week and are at present analysing these tenders and expect to appoint a contract within the next month.