Windy Saturday ahead in Leitrim

Today will be windy with scattered showers. Highs of 7 to 9°C in strong to gale force westerly winds, easing in the afternoon.

Rain should be arriving in the southwest early Saturday night will quickly spread northwards, reaching the north coast by dawn.

The rain is likely to fall as sleet or snow over high ground especially but it will turn drier again in the South towards morning. Lowest temperatures 1 to 3 degrees with frost in parts before and after the rain.

Also read: Leitrim business nominated for Brunch Award