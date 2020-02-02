Rain, sleet and snow on the forecast in Leitrim today

Oh dear, eain, sleet and hill snow expected in Leitrim this morning.

The wintery start will clear during the morning and early afternoon with more showery milder conditions following from the South.

Maximum afternoon temperatures of 7 to 12°C, mildest in the south, in blustery southwesterly winds becoming fresh to strong on coasts. Lows on Sunday night of 2 to 5 degrees with showers becoming confined to coastal parts generally.

Also read: Leitrim V Cork today in Carrick-on-Shannon