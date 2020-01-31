Sligo Rovers unveil Avantcard sponsored home jersey ahead of 2020 season

Sligo Rovers have this afternoon revealed their brand new home jersey as they return to the roots of the club.

This new jersey is a throwback to the club's origins and is based on feedback and research with fans over a period of time.

The new home shirt is made by kit sponsor and supplier JOMA Sport and in association with primary sponsor Avantcard.

Jerseys are available to purchase online now by clicking here and on Sunday from 1.30pm at The Showgrounds until 4pm.

All Super Reds who have a €10 discount voucher from their membership this year from can get their shirt on Sunday at the open day.

Sligo Rovers CEO Colin Feehily said: “Our last stripe jersey was five years ago, so I think it’s time to go back to our roots, as when we started back in 1928 we wore a red and white striped jersey.

“I think the fan base would see this design as the club’s traditional colours and it has meaning behind it. We hope the supporters young and old like it, and we look forward to seeing the team wear it in a couple of weeks for the new season.”

Joma brand manager Susanne McNamara: “We were delighted to launch this new 2020 jersey in conjunction with Sligo Rovers.

“We feel it takes the club back to its roots with the traditional stripes whilst embracing a new modern look. We hope the Bit O’ Red supporters like it as much as we do, and wish Rovers the very best for the season.”

The club has never been as dedicated to our work in the community – the basis of the club – so we feel it appropriate to make this change and stick with it. pic.twitter.com/g3xMHXEUTz — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) January 31, 2020

Chris Paul, Avantcard’s CEO, said: “As the new main shirt sponsor for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, we were delighted to collaborate with Sligo Rovers on the design of their new home and away kits.

“I understand that the red and white stripes of the new home jersey combine great memories from the past, with powerful ambitions for the future.

"We have many supporters amongst our team in Carrick-on-Shannon, who were all super excited to be the first fans to try on the new jersey earlier today.”