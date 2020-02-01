Deaths in Leitrim, Saturday, February 1, 2010

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Healy (née Gilligan), Ross, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Mary Healy (née Gilligan). Horley, England and Late of Ross Manorhamilton. Peacefully at her home in Horley surrounded by her family. Mary will be sadly missed by her beloved husband Joe, daughters Mary Patricia, Fiona, Sinead & Louise, grandchildren, sister Ann, brothers Eamonn, John, Thomas, Kieran & Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mary's remains will be reposing at Our Ladys Hospital chapel, Manorhamilton on Saturday 1st February from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday 2nd February at 1pm with burial to the adjoining cemetery. By request please wear a splash of bright colour for all elements. Family Flowers only please

Eddie Brady, Termon Road, Boyle, Roscommon / Elphin, Roscommon

Eddie Brady (Termon Road, Boyle and late of Tonaknick, Mantua, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon). 27th January, 2020. Suddenly, at his home. Predeceased by his father Tommy, infant sister Martina and brothers Justin and Robert. Eddie will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family, daughters Shauna and Tara, his mother Teresa, sisters Marion, Stella, Eileen and Tish, brothers, Marty and Timmy, girlfriend Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Saturday morning (1st February) to the Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal (F45 NX60) arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Shankhill Cemetery, Elphin. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Elphin Day Care Centre.

Nuala Gilleece, Shanvalley, Kinawley, Fermanagh



Funeral Mass on Saturday 1st Feb 2020 at 11:00 am in St Naile's Church, Kinawley with Interment afterwards in Shanvalley Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, daughters Carmel, Ann-Marie, Pauline (Shane), sons Kevin (Ann) and Seamus, grandchildren Kieva, Ryan and Saoirse, brother Tom, sisters Irene and Rita (Sylvester), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, family circle and friends.

Mel Tighe, Newtownforbes, Longford



Mel, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.Mel will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sons Adrian and Christopher, partner Ann and her children Mark and Peter, daughter-in-law Jacqueline, grandchildren Bronte and Kira, brother Tom (Abbeyleix), sister Mary (U.K.), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (Eircode N39 EC81) on Sunday from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7.00pm. Removal on Monday to arrive at St.Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

May they all rest in peace.





