Deaths in Leitrim, Sunday, February 2, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Seamus Plunkett, Dromad Village, Dromod, Leitrim / Cavan



The death has occurred of Seamus Plunkett, Ard Na Cuain, Dromod, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Lavey, Co. Cavan and Birmingham, England, Friday 31st January 2020 at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his loving wife Betty Plunkett née Murphy, sister; Rose, brothers; Paddy and Richard (Dick).Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Roosky on Sunday (2nd February) from 3pm– 4.30pm with prayers at 4.45pm. Remains to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Annaduff for 6.00pm. Funeral mass on Monday morning at 11am followed by interment to Cloone New Cemetery.

Eileen HYNES (née Leonard), Dunboyne, Meath / Manorhamilton, Leitrim



HYNES (née Leonard), Eileen (Dunboyne, Co. Meath and formerly of Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim) January 31st 2020 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of the late Malachi and much loved mother of Paul, Philip, John, Noel, Philomena Leonard and the late David. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Dunboyne on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to S. S. Peter and Paul’s Church, Dunboyne on Tuesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Rooske Cemetery.

Mary Healy (née Gilligan), Ross, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Mary Healy (née Gilligan). Horley, England and Late of Ross Manorhamilton. Peacefully at her home in Horley surrounded by her family. Mary will be sadly missed by her beloved husband Joe, daughters Mary Patricia, Fiona, Sinead & Louise, grandchildren, sister Ann, brothers Eamonn, John, Thomas, Kieran & Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mary's remains will be reposing at Our Ladys Hospital chapel, Manorhamilton on Saturday 1st February from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday 2nd February at 1pm with burial to the adjoining cemetery. By request please wear a splash of bright colour for all elements. Family Flowers only please

Mel Tighe, Newtownforbes, Longford



Mel, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.Mel will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sons Adrian and Christopher, partner Ann and her children Mark and Peter, daughter-in-law Jacqueline, grandchildren Bronte and Kira, brother Tom (Abbeyleix), sister Mary (U.K.), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (Eircode N39 EC81) on Sunday from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7.00pm. Removal on Monday to arrive at St.Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

May they all rest in peace.



