Collection for Luby family ahead of Leitrim V Cork game today
Leitrim take on Cork in the Division 3 League today in Avantcard Paric Sean MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, throw in at 2pm.
Before the game a bucket collection will take place in aid of the the family of the late Mick Luby, Cloone who died suddenly on 8th October 2019 from a rare form of Leukemia leaving behind his partner and five children.
Leitrim GAA have also reminded patrons that no election canvassing is allowed inside the grounds today.
