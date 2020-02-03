Almost 60 people waiting on houses in Ballinamore municipal district

There are 58 people on the Housing Waiting List in the Ballinamore area which includes Drumshanbo, Carrigallen, Fenagh, Cloone and Newtowngore.



There was some confusion last week following a notice online from Leitrim County Council seeking an expression of interest for developers or contractors to deliver turnkey social housing in urban areas.

The county wide request tagged the three municipal districts: Carrick-on-Shannon, Ballinamore and Manorhamitlon.

But the online post sparked comments and interest over the actual need of increased social housing in the Ballinamore area.



Fine Gael Cllr Ita Reynolds Flynn took to Facebook to clarify that the request is “county wide” and the advertisement is posted every six months.



Nine social houses are being constructed at Church Street, Ballinamore.

Planning permissions by Remcoll Ltd to build 35 acommodation units in Ballinamore is currently being considered by Leitrim County Council.



Cllr Gerry Dolan asked the council last week “to investigate the situation of the An Gianan Housing Estate on the Hilly Road, Drumshanbo with a view of acquiring the properties to fulfill the housing needs in the surrounding area.”

Leitrim County Council outlined the current housing need and added that 19 social houses were delivered in the town of Drumshanbo last year.

It noted that the 12 houses in An Grianan estate are owned by six different individuals and the council are seeking two-bed homes not large four bedroom houses. An Grianan will be examined as part of this process.



The council have outlined that for developments to be of interest to them they must be close to shops, schools and local amenities and within an urban settlement with a social housing need.

Closing date for expressions of interest is 4pm on February 20.

The housing need is assessed by the Department of Housing.

