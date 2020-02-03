New restaurant to open in Carrick-on-Shannon

A new restaurant is set to open in Carrick-on-Shannon on March 4.

The Red Bank Restaurant has announced on social media it will open to the public on Wednesday, March 4.

The restaurant will open in the old Irish National Bank building which previously housed St George's Terrace Restaurant.

St George's Terrace restaurant closed it's doors in September 2019.

