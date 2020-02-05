Ivan Yates predicts General Election Winners in Sligo / Leitrim

Ivan Yates, former government Minister, political pundit and presenter of ‘The Hard Shoulder’ on Newstalk, has been ‘Calling It’ and naming who he predicts will be elected in each constituency in General Election 2020.

In the special series covering the thirty nine electoral areas, Ivan is joined by Gavan Reilly (Virgin Media / Newstalk). They review each constituency and the candidates running, then Ivan then uses his experience, insight and connections to analyse the options. Each episode ends with Ivan ‘Calling It’ and predicting who will win the seats in each constituency.

Ivan’s predicted winners for Sligo / Leitrim are;

Marc MacSharry Fianna Fáil

Eamon Scanlon Fianna Fáil

Marian Harkin Independent

Martin Kenny Sinn Féin

