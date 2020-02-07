Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, February 7, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Keith Hunter, Barrack Square, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Dublin / Newry, Down



Keith Hunter, Barrack Square, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, formerly Newry and Dublin. Wednesday, 5th February 2020 (peacefully). Predeceased by his brother Brian. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his children Fiona (Greece) and Gareth (Dublin) their mother Jenny, sister Heather (Newry), grandchildren Alex and Sophia, nephews, nieces, friend Julie, extended family and his many friends. Reposing at his residence (Barrack Square, Drumshanbo) on Sunday, 9th February, from 3.30pm until 5.30pm followed by removal on Monday at 12 o'clock to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin arriving for Cremation at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to South Leitrim Special Olympics Club.

Martin (Mark) Beirne, 30 Tarmon Road, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his son Ian and granddaughter Ava. Sadly, missed by his wife Doris, sons Gary, Jason, daughters Carol, Lorraine. brother Jessie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Friday, February 7th, from 4.30pm to 7pm. Arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for Mass of Christian burial on Saturday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery. House private, please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors, Boyle, or any family member.

Noel McDermott, Bridge Street, Strokestown, Roscommon

Formerly of Leicestershire, England, and Elphin Street, Strokestown. Peacefully at Portiuncla Hospital, Ballinasloe. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing brothers Christy, Ally and Ronnie, sisters Angela and Rose, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends in Ireland and the UK. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Friday, February 7th, from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to the Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 8th, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Frank Feely, Drumenagh, Donegal Town, formerly of Rossinver, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Frank Feely, Drumenagh, Donegal Town, formerly of Rosinver, Co.Leitrim, peacefully in Donegal Community Hospital. (Brother of Packie Feely, Rossinver). Remains leaving his late residence at 10:30 on Friday morning for Funeral mass in St Mary’s Church Killymard at 11 am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Patient Comfort Fund & The Solace Cancer Centre Donegal Town care of any family member. House private on Friday morning please.

Paddy Timoney Barran, Blacklion, Co. Cavan/ Corrandulla, Galway

Paddy Timoney Barran, Blacklion, Co. Cavan. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Regretted by his heartbroken wife Bridget, daughters Marion and Geraldine, son-in-law Dennis and adored grandsons Jamie and Ali, his sister Tessie brother Jimmy, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Friday, 7th February, at 11am at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra, Co. Cavan followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.Family home in Corrandulla is private to family on Wednesday please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Down Syndrome Sligo c/o Thomas Quinn Funeral Director or any family member.

Martin Collum, Hill View, Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Longford

Formerly of Yonkers, New York. Martin died peacefully on Thursday January 30th in Westcherster Medical Centre, Valhalla, New York. He is predeceased by his parents John and Brigid. Martin will be deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Geraldine, daughter Aisling, sons Sean and Dermot, in-laws Keith and Caitlin, his brothers Michael and Kevin, sister Mary, in-laws Marie and Mick, nieces, nephews and relatives. He will always be remembered by his neighbours and good friends here in Ireland and in New York. Funeral mass on Friday 7th at 12 noon at St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, followed with burial in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to a charity of your choice in the care of Connell Funeral Directors.

May they all rest in peace.