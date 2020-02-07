Longford man missing in New York

The brother of a Longford man living in the US has taken to Facebook in a bid to find him, after he went missing.



Colm Mulligan, who is based in New York city, has been missing since Monday, February 03, with his family now extremely worried. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the family or his brother Martin directly on Facebook.

His brother Martin Posted online: "Could people please help trace the whereabouts of my brother Colm Mulligan.

"He has been missing since Monday. If anyone has any information could they please contact me.

"We are very worried about him."