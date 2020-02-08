Very windy with heavy rain as Ireland braces itself for the arrival of #StormCiara

Today, Saturday, February 8, there'll be some showers in the west. It will become very windy as south to southwest winds increase strong and very gusty with gales along coasts. Heavy rain will spread eastwards through the afternoon with a risk of spot flooding. Rain will continue through the evening, but winds will ease. Cold with highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.

TONIGHT

Early on tonight, rain will clear eastwards and strong southwest winds will ease for a time. However strong winds will return overnight and through Sunday morning.