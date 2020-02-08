Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, February 8, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Liam Keaney, Deerpark, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Liam Keaney, resident of Arus Breffni Nursing Unit, Manorhamilton and formerly of Deerpark, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by his sister Agnes, brothers Adrian and Joseph, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Arus Breffni Nursing Unit on Saturday evening from 6pm to 7.45pm with removal to St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton arriving at 8.15pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Arus Breffni Patient Comfort Fund.

Keith Hunter, Barrack Square, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Dublin / Newry, Down

Keith Hunter, Barrack Square, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, formerly Newry and Dublin. Wednesday, 5th February 2020 (peacefully). Predeceased by his brother Brian. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his children Fiona (Greece) and Gareth (Dublin) their mother Jenny, sister Heather (Newry), grandchildren Alex and Sophia, nephews, nieces, friend Julie, extended family and his many friends. Reposing at his residence (Barrack Square, Drumshanbo) on Sunday, 9th February, from 3.30pm until 5.30pm followed by removal on Monday at 12 o'clock to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin arriving for Cremation at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to South Leitrim Special Olympics Club.

Kathleen Keaveny (née Kearns), Mount Merrion, Dublin / Elphin, Roscommon



Keaveny (née Kearns) Kathleen (Mt. Merrion, Co. Dublin and formerly Elphin, Co. Roscommon) - Feb. 07, 2020 passed away peacefully in her 98th year at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved husband of the late Patrick and cherished mother of Mary, Paul, Joseph, Johnny and Tony ; sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Marie, Terri and Shui and all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sisters Evelyn, Rosaleen and Lettie, her brother Jimmy, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Paddy and Peadar and her sisters Annie and Angela. Special thanks to Gemma her much loved carer and other support staff. Reposing at her home on Sunday between 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Monday, 10th Feb., to the Church of St.Thérèse, Mount Merrion arriving for 10.00am Requiem Mass with burial thereafter in Shanganagh Cemetery.

Martin (Mark) Beirne, 30 Tarmon Road, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his son Ian and granddaughter Ava. Sadly, missed by his wife Doris, sons Gary, Jason, daughters Carol, Lorraine. brother Jessie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mass of Christian burial on Saturday at 11am at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery. House private, please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors, Boyle, or any family member.

Noel McDermott, Bridge Street, Strokestown, Roscommon

Formerly of Leicestershire, England, and Elphin Street, Strokestown. Peacefully at Portiuncla Hospital, Ballinasloe. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing brothers Christy, Ally and Ronnie, sisters Angela and Rose, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends in Ireland and the UK. Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 8th, at 12 noon at parish church. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.