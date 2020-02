With the polling stations now closed we can bring your the final update for the turnout in Leitrim today.

Drumshanbo must have one of the highest turnouts in the country running at 76%.

Other areas:

Carrick - 54%

Ballinamore - 57%

Manorhamilton - 67%

