Sligo -Leitrim exit poll sees Martin Kenny topping the exit poll

Leirim Sinn Fein deputy Martin Kenny, is set to be the big winner in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency, according to an exclusive exit poll published this evening.

The IT Sligo-Ocean FM Exit Poll gives Kenny a first preference vote of 21.1%, way ahead of the second placed candidate, Fianna Fail’s Marc MacSharry, on 13.7%, which many experts predicted to tip the poll considering his high profile position on the Public Accounts Commission.

Meanwhile Eamon Scanlon of Fianna Fail is on 11.8%, and former TD and MEP, Marian Harkin, is on 11.2%.

FG Party candidates Frank Feighan and Thomas Walsh are on 10.5% and 6.4% support respectively.

Surprisingly according to the poll former Fine Gael Minister, John Perry, who is standing as an Independent candidate, is on just 2%.

The survey involved a sample of 978 voters across every part of the vast constituency, which also includes South Donegal and North Roscommon, It was carried out throughout the day by students and staff of IT Sligo.

The margin of error is +/- 3.13%