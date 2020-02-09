Storm Ciara making its presence known in Leitrim

Extremely wet and windy today as Storm Ciara tracks to the northwest of Ireland. Strong to gale force west to southwest winds will continue, with severe and damaging gusts likely, particularly during the morning.

There will be strong gale to storm force winds along coasts and a significant risk of coastal flooding. Very wet during the morning with heavy and thundery downpours leading to localised flooding. Brightening up during the afternoon, with sunny spells and widespread blustery showers. Afternoon temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees.

TONIGHT

Tonight will stay very windy with strong to near gale force westerly winds with still some severe winds near the coast in particular. The wind steering in a scattering of showers, some of which will be wintry especially on hills, and with the risk of hail and thunder. Cold with frost and ice, mainly in sheltered spots, with the possibility of some snow lying by morning. Overnight lows of 1 to 3 degrees.

TOMORROW

Tomorrow will be very cold and very windy again with a significant wind chill factor and severe and damaging gusts. Very showery too, wintry at times, with hail, sleet and snow. Westerly winds will be strong to gale force and gusty, increasing further during the day with the risk of stormy conditions likely in coastal areas. Highs of only 4 to 6 degrees.