Martin Kenny tops the poll in Sligo Leitrim
Sinn Féin supporters sing 'A Nation Once Again'
Martin Kenny surrounded by his supporters
We have the results of the first count here in Sligo Leitrim and Sinn Féin's Martin Kenny has topped the poll and is the first TD elected for this constituency.
The results of the First Count:
Declan Bree IND 2236
James Conway IND 1354
Nessa Cosgrove LAB 1178
Shane Ellis FF 2753
Frankie Feighan FG 5338
Bláithín Gallagher GP 1791
Marian Harkin IND 6972
Marin Kenny SF 15035
Marc Mas Sharry FF7004
Anne McCloskey AON 368
Paul McWeeney NP 451
Gino O'Boyle PBP 1746
Mary O'Donnell IND 46
Oisin O'Dwyer RENUA 75
Bernie O'Hara IND 650
John Perry IND 1367
Eamon Scanlon FF 6246
Thomas Walsh FG 4760
Sean Wynne IND 1310
Electorate: 97170
Total Poll: 61169
Spoiled Votes: 489
The quota is 12,137, so Marin Kenny's surplus of 2,898 will now be distributed for the second count.
