Martin Kenny tops the poll in Sligo Leitrim

We have the results of the first count here in Sligo Leitrim and Sinn Féin's Martin Kenny has topped the poll and is the first TD elected for this constituency.

The results of the First Count:



Declan Bree IND 2236

James Conway IND 1354

Nessa Cosgrove LAB 1178

Shane Ellis FF 2753

Frankie Feighan FG 5338

Bláithín Gallagher GP 1791

Marian Harkin IND 6972

Marin Kenny SF 15035

Marc Mas Sharry FF7004

Anne McCloskey AON 368

Paul McWeeney NP 451

Gino O'Boyle PBP 1746

Mary O'Donnell IND 46

Oisin O'Dwyer RENUA 75

Bernie O'Hara IND 650

John Perry IND 1367

Eamon Scanlon FF 6246

Thomas Walsh FG 4760

Sean Wynne IND 1310

Electorate: 97170

Total Poll: 61169

Spoiled Votes: 489

The quota is 12,137, so Marin Kenny's surplus of 2,898 will now be distributed for the second count.