Two elected in Cavan Monaghan

Two TDs have been elected in Cavan Monaghan.



Matt Carthy (SF) topped the poll and Heather Humphreys (FG) has been comfortably elected on the first count in Cavan Monaghan.

Count suspended until 10am tomorrow morning when Matt Carthy's surplus will be distributed.



MATT CARTHY, SF 16,310

HEATHER HUMPRHEYS, FG 12,808

PAULINE TULLY, SF 10,166

BRENDAN SMITH, FF 7,354

NIAMH SMYTH, FF 5,745

T.P. O'REILLY, FG 5,124

ROBBIE GALLAGHER, FF 5,062

SARAH O'REILLY, AON 3,840

TATE DONNELLY, GP 2,501

SANDRA MCINTYRE, FG 1,301

LIAM VAN DER SPEK, LAB 983

EMMETT SMITH, SOL-PBP 830

JOSEPH DUFFY, IND 159