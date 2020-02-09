Two eliminated on the second count - counting suspended until tomorrow morning
Second Count results
No one has been elected on the second count but Mary O'Donnell and Oisin O'Dwyer have both been eliminated.
The results of the second count has been announced
Declan Bree IND 2614
James Conway IND 1526
Nessa Cosgrove LAB 1262
Shane Ellis FF 2926
Frankie Feighan FG 5457
Bláithín Gallagher GP 1917
Marian Harkin IND 7462
Marc Mas Sharry FF 7182
Anne McCloskey AON 408
Paul McWeeney NP 499
Gino O'Boyle PBP 2383
Mary O'Donnell IND 55
Oisin O'Dwyer RENUA 86
Bernie O'Hara IND 699
John Perry IND 1406
Eamon Scanlon FF 6355
Thomas Walsh FG 4809
Sean Wynne IND 1457
The count has now been suspended until 9am tomorrow morning.
