Two eliminated on the second count - counting suspended until tomorrow morning

Second Count results

No one has been elected on the second count but Mary O'Donnell and Oisin O'Dwyer have both been eliminated.

Declan Bree IND 2614

James Conway IND 1526

Nessa Cosgrove LAB 1262

Shane Ellis FF 2926

Frankie Feighan FG 5457

Bláithín Gallagher GP 1917

Marian Harkin IND 7462

Marc Mas Sharry FF 7182

Anne McCloskey AON 408

Paul McWeeney NP 499

Gino O'Boyle PBP 2383

Mary O'Donnell IND 55

Oisin O'Dwyer RENUA 86

Bernie O'Hara IND 699

John Perry IND 1406

Eamon Scanlon FF 6355

Thomas Walsh FG 4809

Sean Wynne IND 1457



The count has now been suspended until 9am tomorrow morning.