Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, February 10, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Rev. Canon Noel Scott, Mohill, Leitrim / Dublin / Cork

The death has occurred of Rev. Canon Noel Scott, (Brabazon House, Sandymount, Dublin and formerly Kingston College, Mitchelstown, Cork; Hillside, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe and Kildoo House, Mohill, Co. Leitrim) Suddenly on 6th February, 2020. Beloved eldest brother of Joy (Moorhead), Florence (Slater), Stanley, Neville, Myrtle (Hunter) and Margaret (Bowles). Sadly, missed by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt, relatives and friends. Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, Monday, 10th February, 3.15p.m. Funeral Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for his life and ministry at St. Mary's Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Saturday, 15th February, at 2.00 p.m. followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining graveyard.

Dominick Lenaghan, Glasnevin, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon

Formerly of Cloonmurray, Strokestown. At St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, Sr. Dorothy M.M.M. (Drogheda), Bridget (Australia), Annette & Angela (both Birmingham), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Tuesday, February 11th, from 5.30pm followed by Removal at 7pm to the Church of S.S. Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 12th, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

Keith Hunter, Barrack Square, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Dublin / Newry, Down

Keith Hunter, Barrack Square, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, formerly Newry and Dublin. Wednesday, 5th February 2020 (peacefully). Predeceased by his brother Brian. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his children Fiona (Greece) and Gareth (Dublin) their mother Jenny, sister Heather (Newry), grandchildren Alex and Sophia, nephews, nieces, friend Julie, extended family and his many friends. Removal on Monday at 12 o'clock to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin arriving for Cremation at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to South Leitrim Special Olympics Club.

Kathleen Keaveny (née Kearns), Mount Merrion, Dublin / Elphin, Roscommon

Keaveny (née Kearns) Kathleen (Mt. Merrion, Co. Dublin and formerly Elphin, Co. Roscommon) - Feb. 07, 2020 passed away peacefully in her 98th year at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved husband of the late Patrick and cherished mother of Mary, Paul, Joseph, Johnny and Tony ; sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Marie, Terri and Shui and all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sisters Evelyn, Rosaleen and Lettie, her brother Jimmy, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Paddy and Peadar and her sisters Annie and Angela. Special thanks to Gemma her much loved carer and other support staff. Removal on Monday, 10th Feb., to the Church of St.Thérèse, Mount Merrion arriving for 10.00am Requiem Mass with burial thereafter in Shanganagh Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.