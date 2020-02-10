National Party candidate, Paul McWeeney, has been eliminated on the fourth count in Sligo/Leitrim

Paul McWeeney (National Party) has been eliminated from the running in the fourth count in Sligo/Leitrim.

The redistribution of Anne McCloskey's votes wasn't enough to see anyone elected and counting is now underway for the fifth count.

The results of the fourth count are as follows:

Declan Bree IND 2640

James Conway IND 1548

Nessa Cosgrove LAB 1272

Shane Ellis FF 2941

Frankie Feighan FG 5471

Bláithín Gallagher GP 1995

Marian Harkin IND 7524

Marc Mas Sharry FF 7238

Paul McWeeney NP 553

Gino O'Boyle PBP 2412

Bernie O'Hara IND 799

John Perry IND 1413

Eamon Scanlon FF 6370

Thomas Walsh FG 4818

Sean Wynne IND 1517



Non transferable - 21

McWeeney has been eliminated. His 553 votes will now be distributed.