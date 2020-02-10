National Party candidate, Paul McWeeney, has been eliminated on the fourth count in Sligo/Leitrim
The results of the fourth count are in.
Paul McWeeney (National Party) has been eliminated from the running in the fourth count in Sligo/Leitrim.
The redistribution of Anne McCloskey's votes wasn't enough to see anyone elected and counting is now underway for the fifth count.
The results of the fourth count are as follows:
Declan Bree IND 2640
James Conway IND 1548
Nessa Cosgrove LAB 1272
Shane Ellis FF 2941
Frankie Feighan FG 5471
Bláithín Gallagher GP 1995
Marian Harkin IND 7524
Marc Mas Sharry FF 7238
Paul McWeeney NP 553
Gino O'Boyle PBP 2412
Bernie O'Hara IND 799
John Perry IND 1413
Eamon Scanlon FF 6370
Thomas Walsh FG 4818
Sean Wynne IND 1517
Non transferable - 21
McWeeney has been eliminated. His 553 votes will now be distributed.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on