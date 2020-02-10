Met Eireann issue snow/ice and wind weather warnings

There are two separate Met Eireann weather warnings in place for Co Leitrim at the moment.

A nationwide status yellow snow/ice warning came into effect from midnight and will remain in place until midnight tomorrow, Tuesday.

Snow/ice Warning issued

Status: Yellow

Location: Countrywide

Valid: 48 hrs from midnight Sunday to midnight Tuesday



For full warning info please see https://t.co/oOxITrsnvw pic.twitter.com/qdyZFVFB2I — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 9, 2020

A status orange wind warning came into effect at 6am this morning and will remain in place until 8pm covering counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.