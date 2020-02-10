Met Eireann issue snow/ice and wind weather warnings

News Reporter

Reporter:

News Reporter

Met Eireann issue snow/ice and wind weather warnings

There are two separate Met Eireann weather warnings in place for Co Leitrim at the moment.

A nationwide status yellow snow/ice warning came into effect from midnight and will remain in place until midnight tomorrow, Tuesday.

A status orange wind warning came into effect at 6am this morning and will remain in place until 8pm covering counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.