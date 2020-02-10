Met Eireann issue snow/ice and wind weather warnings
There are two separate Met Eireann weather warnings in place for Co Leitrim at the moment.
A nationwide status yellow snow/ice warning came into effect from midnight and will remain in place until midnight tomorrow, Tuesday.
Snow/ice Warning issued— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 9, 2020
Status: Yellow
Location: Countrywide
Valid: 48 hrs from midnight Sunday to midnight Tuesday
For full warning info please see https://t.co/oOxITrsnvw pic.twitter.com/qdyZFVFB2I
A status orange wind warning came into effect at 6am this morning and will remain in place until 8pm covering counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.
A status orange wind warning has been issued for tomorrow from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m., for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry. The existing yellow warning has been extended to 8 p.m. also.#StormCiara.https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/EMtkT7b0Dt— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 9, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on