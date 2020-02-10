#GE2020
Strong transfer between Leitrim independents in the sixth count here in Sligo/Leitrim
Sean Wynne has secured 222 transfers from Bernie O'Hara in the sixth count.
There has been a significant transfer of votes between Leitrim candidates Bernie O'Hara and Sean Wynne in the sixth count of the Sligo/Leitrim constituency this morning.
A strong transfer was expected between the two because both share a strong pro-life commitment and strong focus on rural concerns. In the end Sean Wynne netted 222 votes from O'Hara's transfers. Bernie O'Hara was eliminated following the fifth count.
The results are as follows after the sixth count:
Declan Bree IND 2701
James Conway IND 1635
Nessa Cosgrove LAB 1305
Shane Ellis FF 2985
Frankie Feighan FG 5536
Bláithín Gallagher GP 2052
Marian Harkin IND 7691
Marc Mas Sharry FF 7403
Gino O'Boyle PBP 2487
John Perry IND 1453
Eamon Scanlon FF 6434
Thomas Walsh FG 4857
Sean Wynne IND 1820
Non transferable: 89
Labour candidate Nessa Cosgrove has been eliminated from the running and her vote of 1305 will now be distributed in the seventh count.
