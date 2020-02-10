“Labour need to kick off the sensible shoes and try on a pair of high heels” Nessa Cosgrove stated as she was eliminated from the sixth count in Sligo.

The Labour candidate polled well but failed to pick up on the left tide and was disappointed she didn’t pick up much transfers from Sinn Féin.

Ms Congrove said Labour have similar policies to Sinn Féin “but we didn’t promote them, we were not shouting loud enough.” She announced “The Labour party is in crisis” and serious conversations are needed within.

Nessa said she was happy she improved her personal vote from the local elections and said she is in politics for “the long haul.”

She sang the praises of newly elected Deputy Martin Kenny and the Sinn Féin leadership and said her party should be open to talking to Sinn Féin to form a left alliance government.

