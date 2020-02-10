#GE2020
James Conway (Independent) is out after the eighth count here in Sligo/Leitrim
Counting is still underway
James Conway (Ind) has been eliminated following the eighth count this morning at the Sligo Park Hotel.
As it stands the results are as follows:
Declan Bree IND 2951
James Conway IND 1767
Shane Ellis FF 3011
Frankie Feighan FG 5764
Bláithín Gallagher GP 2423
Marian Harkin IND 8135
Marc Mac Sharry FF 7602
Gino O'Boyle PBP 2668
Eamon Scanlon FF 6859
Thomas Walsh FG 5218
Sean Wynne IND 1864
Non transferable: 52
Eliminated: Conway, James (Ind)
The ninth count will see the redistribution of Conway's vote of 1767
