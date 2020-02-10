James Conway (Independent) is out after the eighth count here in Sligo/Leitrim

James Conway (Ind) has been eliminated following the eighth count this morning at the Sligo Park Hotel.

As it stands the results are as follows:

Declan Bree IND 2951

James Conway IND 1767

Shane Ellis FF 3011

Frankie Feighan FG 5764

Bláithín Gallagher GP 2423

Marian Harkin IND 8135

Marc Mac Sharry FF 7602

Gino O'Boyle PBP 2668

Eamon Scanlon FF 6859

Thomas Walsh FG 5218

Sean Wynne IND 1864



Non transferable: 52

Eliminated: Conway, James (Ind)

The ninth count will see the redistribution of Conway's vote of 1767