GE2020: Second Sinn Féin TD elected in Cavan Monaghan
Sinn Féin has elected their second TD in Cavan Monaghan on the second count.
Pauline Tully was elected with the surplus of her running mate and poll topper Matt Cathy. Pauline benefited from 3,291 pushing her above the quote onto 13,457. Her surplus is now being distributed.
Count two results from Cavan Monaghan
Tate Donnelly (GP) +209 = 2,710
Joseph Duffy (Ind) +12 = 171
Robbie Gallagher (FF) + 244 = 5,306
Sandra McIntyre (FG) +32 = 1,333
Sarah O'Reilly (Aontú) +123 = 3,963
T.P. O'Reilly (FG) +30 = 5,154
Brendan Smith (FF) +80 = 7,434
Emmett Smith (SPBP) +80 = 910
Niamh Smyth (FF) +144 = 5,889
Pauline Tully (SF) +3,291 = 13,457
Liam van der Spek (Lab) +34 = 1,017
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on