GE2020: Second Sinn Féin TD elected in Cavan Monaghan

Sinn Féin has elected their second TD in Cavan Monaghan on the second count.

Pauline Tully was elected with the surplus of her running mate and poll topper Matt Cathy. Pauline benefited from 3,291 pushing her above the quote onto 13,457. Her surplus is now being distributed.

Count two results from Cavan Monaghan

Tate Donnelly (GP) +209 = 2,710

Joseph Duffy (Ind) +12 = 171

Robbie Gallagher (FF) + 244 = 5,306

Sandra McIntyre (FG) +32 = 1,333

Sarah O'Reilly (Aontú) +123 = 3,963

T.P. O'Reilly (FG) +30 = 5,154

Brendan Smith (FF) +80 = 7,434

Emmett Smith (SPBP) +80 = 910

Niamh Smyth (FF) +144 = 5,889

Pauline Tully (SF) +3,291 = 13,457

Liam van der Spek (Lab) +34 = 1,017

Keep up to date with our Live Blog.