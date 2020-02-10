Leitrim's Shane Ellis (FF) eliminated on the eleventh count

Leitrim's Shane Ellis eliminated on the 11th count

Shane Ellis (FF) from Fenagh has been eliminated following eleventh count.

Marian Harkin and Gino O'Boyle were the big winners from Bláithín Gallagher's votes.



Here are the results following the transfer of Bláithín Gallagher (GP)'s votes:



Declan Bree IND +370 3586

Shane Ellis FF +70 3398

Frankie Feighan FG +259 6324

Marian Harkin IND +717 9679

Marc Mac Sharry FF +138 8055

Gino O'Boyle PBP +502 3478

Eamon Scanlon FF +86 7371

Thomas Walsh FG +175 5587



Non transferable: 258

Shane Ellis' votes will now be distributed. Frank Feighan, Marc MacSharry and Eamon Scanlon will be watching very closely to see where the Fenagh man's transfers will land.

There are still three seats to fill here with just Martin Kenny elected for Sinn Féin in this constituency.