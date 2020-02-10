Leitrim's Shane Ellis (FF) eliminated on the eleventh count
Shane Ellis
Leitrim's Shane Ellis eliminated on the 11th count
Shane Ellis (FF) from Fenagh has been eliminated following eleventh count.
Marian Harkin and Gino O'Boyle were the big winners from Bláithín Gallagher's votes.
Here are the results following the transfer of Bláithín Gallagher (GP)'s votes:
Declan Bree IND +370 3586
Shane Ellis FF +70 3398
Frankie Feighan FG +259 6324
Marian Harkin IND +717 9679
Marc Mac Sharry FF +138 8055
Gino O'Boyle PBP +502 3478
Eamon Scanlon FF +86 7371
Thomas Walsh FG +175 5587
Non transferable: 258
Shane Ellis' votes will now be distributed. Frank Feighan, Marc MacSharry and Eamon Scanlon will be watching very closely to see where the Fenagh man's transfers will land.
There are still three seats to fill here with just Martin Kenny elected for Sinn Féin in this constituency.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on