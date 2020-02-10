Fine Gael are still quietly confident Frankie Feighan could take the last seat in Sligo Leitrim

Fine Gael are "quietly confident" that Frankie Feighan will take the last seat in Sligo Leitrim.

As we await the 13th count with still only ONE TD elected, we are now sure that Marian Harkin Ind will take the second seat.

Fianna Fáil deputies Marc MacSharry (9,146) and Eamon Scanlon (8,093) are ahead of Frank Feighan FG (6851) but local Fine Gael campaigners are busy crunching numbers and feel they have the edge with transfers.

Feighan is not expecting much transfers from the next count but he will be holding out for the final figures.

It could all be revealed in the next few counts, but are still some time away from the final result.

Keep up to date with our life blog