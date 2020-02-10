Declan Bree urges Sinn Féin to stay out of Government unless there is a left Taoiseach

Independent candidate Declan Bree admitted he was disappointed with his first preference vote. He summerised that people wanted a change and they wanted to “put the boot into Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and felt Sinn Féin were the best to do that.”

Declan Bree was fighting his eleventh election and despite his dismay at his first preference vote, he is happy to see the rise of the left in this region and to hold on to the thirteenth count.

He said his own campaign was hindered by time and money.

Cllr Bree said he hopes that the left parties can work together, he urged Sinn Fein and Mary Lou McDonald to stay out of Government unless there is a left Taoiseach.

He said he felt his votes would transfer to Sinn Féin and People Before Profit, “we really were not pushing for anyone else.”

He also said he felt “hope” from the national picture and said he would return as a candidate in the next general election - whenever that will be.

