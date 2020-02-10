Frankie Feighan (FG) delighted as he takes seat in Sligo/Leitrim on the fifteenth count

Fine Gael has secured a seat in the Sligo/Leitrim constituency on the fifteenth count this evening (Monday, February 10, 2020) with Frankie Feighan elected to the 33rd Dáil.

Speaking with www.leitrimobserver.ie, Deputy Feighan said a special thank you to the people of Leitrim who "put their trust in me in 2007, 2011 and here now. I want you to know I appreciate everyone who gave me a vote. It is a privilege and a real honour to be elected once again."

He said despite the fact that people were angry about issues such as housing, health and the pension age "people articulated this in a very measured way on the doorstep".

"I will work hard to be worthy of the great faith that people have instilled in me," he said.

Frankie paid tribute to the team who supported his campaign, to the Fine Gael organisation and to his running colleague, Thomas Walsh in particular.

"I'd also like to thank my wife and my family for their support over the past few months and I would also like to pay tribute to all those candidates who ran in this election. I am looking forward to the next five years and I hope we can all now work to form a stable government because this country needs is stability and a lot of vision going forward."