Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, February 11, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and surrounding areas

James Owens, French Court, Strokestown, Roscommon:



Formerly of Cloonrane House. Peacefully, at his home. Dearly loved brother of Elsie, Rosalie [Dublin], Helene Scott [Dublin] and Louise Curley [Athlone]. Predeceased by his sister Marion Canning [Elphin] and his brother Michael [Ballygar]. He will be sadly missed by his sisters, brother-in-law Walter, nieces. nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Wednesday, Feb. 12th, from 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm to the Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday, Feb. 13th, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Rev. Canon Noel Scott, Mohill, Leitrim / Dublin / Cork:

The death has occurred of Rev. Canon Noel Scott, (Brabazon House, Sandymount, Dublin and formerly Kingston College, Mitchelstown, Cork; Hillside, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe and Kildoo House, Mohill, Co. Leitrim) Suddenly on 6th February, 2020. Beloved eldest brother of Joy (Moorhead), Florence (Slater), Stanley, Neville, Myrtle (Hunter) and Margaret (Bowles). Sadly, missed by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt, relatives and friends. Funeral Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for his life and ministry at St. Mary's Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Saturday, 15th February, at 2.00 p.m. followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining graveyard.

Dominick Lenaghan, Glasnevin, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon

Formerly of Cloonmurray, Strokestown. At St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, Sr. Dorothy M.M.M. (Drogheda), Bridget (Australia), Annette & Angela (both Birmingham), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Tuesday, February 11th, from 5.30pm followed by Removal at 7pm to the Church of S.S. Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 12th, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.