Hazardous conditions on secondary roads this morning in Sligo/Leitrim as snow continues to fall

A frosty and icy start this morning with snow lying in some areas. Cold and very windy again today with sunny spells and frequent hail, sleet and snow showers giving further accumulations. A risk of isolated thunderstorms also. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees but feeling colder in strong and gusty westerly winds. A combination of Spring Tides and high seas will result in a risk of coastal flooding along the Atlantic seaboard, especially around high tide.

TONIGHT

Wintry showers will continue for a time overnight but turn increasingly to rain and hail later in the night. Frost and ice forming in many areas as the strong west to southwest breezes begins to moderate. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees.