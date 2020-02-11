Watch | Strandhill promenade closed while flood debris cleared from road

The might of Storm Ciara and the resulting high winds, fierce rain storms, hail and snow have made driving conditions throughout the region challenging over the past number of days and that has been particularly true in Strandhill, with Sligo County Council advising that the promenade is currently closed.

Strandhill promenade has been temporarily closed due to debris washed up on high tide. @OceanFmIreland @GardaTraffic @aaroadwatch pic.twitter.com/XS1cG6AfM9 — Sligo County Council (@sligococo) February 11, 2020

#SLIGO Strandhill Promenade closed as debris has washed up with high tide. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 11, 2020

The Sligo seaside town saw huge waves crash over the wall along the seafront in the early hours of this morning resulting in flooding and significant amounts of debris being deposited on the road.

Flooding early this morning at #Strandhill #sligo after huge waves crashed over sea wall - video courtesy Padraic Prunty @rtenews pic.twitter.com/gQtnl92ZTO — EileenMagnier (@EileenMagnier) February 11, 2020

#Strandhill this morning. Incredible to see these massive rocks strewn across the promenade. pic.twitter.com/cdvnupJrxt — Aoife Porter (@aoifep) February 11, 2020