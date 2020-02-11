Watch | Strandhill promenade closed while flood debris cleared from road

News Reporter

Reporter:

News Reporter

Watch | Strandhill promenade closed while flooding debris cleared from road

The promenade in Strandhill is currently closed. Picture: twitter/@Sligococo

The might of Storm Ciara and the resulting high winds, fierce rain storms, hail and snow have made driving conditions throughout the region challenging over the past number of days and that has been particularly true in Strandhill, with Sligo County Council advising that the promenade is currently closed.

The Sligo seaside town saw huge waves crash over the wall along the seafront in the early hours of this morning resulting in flooding and significant amounts of debris being deposited on the road.