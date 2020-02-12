Dangerous driving conditions reported this morning

Motorists are being advised to proceed with extreme caution on the roads in this morning in Leitrim, Sligo, Donegal and Cavan after overnight frost and snow in some parts.

Some areas received quite the covering of snow last night, but there was a hard frost which has made roads quite slippy.

AA Roadwatch has reported "Icy and slippery road conditions reported in Carrick-on-Shannon, particularly affecting back roads. Slow down and take extreme caution."

The Main Sligo to Manorhamilton road has also been described as dangerous in places and care is advised, with the R280 causing some problems.

Gardaí in Donegal have warned of Ice, slush and snow on many roads in the Bundoran and Ballyshannon areas.

A number of accidents have been reported on the N4 close to Sligo.







