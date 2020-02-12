Trad Music: Lennon, Brennan and Dawson in concert

Leitrim's Maurice Lennon together with Ciara Brennan and Chris Dawson perform live in Coleman Music Centre, Gurteen, Co Sligo this Saturday, February 15 at 8.30pm.

Maurice Lennon, Ciara Brennan and Chris Dawson combine their unique performative talents to create a dynamic and diverse repertoire of traditional and newly composed music.



Maurice, of course, needs no introduction as, a founding member of Stockton’s Wing, one of Ireland’s leading fiddle players and the creator of innumerable, well-known and much-loved compositions.

Ciara and Chris, having performed, composed and recorded intensely together over recent years, had already become well acquainted and connected as a duo.



Having played together for Maurice’s Brian Boru suite, Maurice and Ciara join two very different violin styles.

With Chris, they conjure a musical intimacy and connection that can be seen, heard and felt by all. Expect an evening of exquisite musicianship and a truly transporting performance.



Admission €15. Call: (071) 9182599 or visit the website colemanirishmusic.com for more details.