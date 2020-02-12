LIVE FEED: Leitrim's Health is Wealth 2020 in The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon

Can't make it to Leitrim's Health Is Wealth in The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon this evening, Wednesday, February 12? Don't miss out, just click into our live link from this evening's proceedings.

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

LIVE NOW: Leitrim's Health Is Wealth 2019 is now live streaming from The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon

Leitrim's Health Is Wealth is streaming live this evening

Can't make it to Carrick-on-Shannon for the final Leitrim's Health is Wealth event this evening, February 12, 2020? Fear not, you can also watch full coverage of this evening's speakers through a live feed provided by Rory O'Brien.

Just click the link below.

Live coverage will kick off at 7pm.

LIVE FEED LINK