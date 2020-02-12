Met Eireann puts status yellow snow/ice warning in effect for tonight
A status yellow snow/ice warning will come into effect for much of the country from 8pm tonight (Wednesday) and will last until 10am tomorrow morning (Thursday).
The status yellow warning covers all of Connacht as well as counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Louth and Wicklow.
