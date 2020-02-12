Massive crowd packs out Landmark Central in Carrick-on-Shannon for the final Leitrim's Health Is Wealth event

Tonight Leitrim's Health is Wealth is finally coming to an end. The inspirational seminar aimed at highlighting the importance of volunteering and the need to end stigma around mental health issues, will be held for the final time tonight (Wednesday, February 12, 2020) in The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

The brainchild of Hubert McHugh and Valerie Cogan, the event has touched thousands of lives since it began. There are an estimated 1000 people packing out the Landmark tonight!

Tonight the line up includes author, Michael Harding; musician and singer, Sean Keane; Fr Brian Darcy; the driving force behind uncovering the story of the Tuam babies, Catherine Corless and many more.

