A chilly start to Thursday, February 13 across the North West
You'll still have to wrap up warm
Today, Thursday, February 13, 2020 will be cold with some showers during the morning. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in mostly moderate west to north-west winds. It will be dry in most areas in the afternoon.
TONIGHT
Will start dry and chilly, with clear spells over North Connacht/Ulster allowing a widespread frost to form here. Temperatures in all areas will rise during the night however, as cloud quickly increases and rain reaches the west coast later in the night.
