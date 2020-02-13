A chilly start to Thursday, February 13 across the North West

Today, Thursday, February 13, 2020 will be cold with some showers during the morning. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in mostly moderate west to north-west winds. It will be dry in most areas in the afternoon.

TONIGHT

Will start dry and chilly, with clear spells over North Connacht/Ulster allowing a widespread frost to form here. Temperatures in all areas will rise during the night however, as cloud quickly increases and rain reaches the west coast later in the night.