Wet and windy weather forecast for Valentine's Day

It will be wet and windy this Valentine's Day, February 14. However Met Éireann say the rain will clear to scattered showers as the day continues. Top temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees. Fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds will veer south-westerly

TONIGHT

Friday night will be dry at first with clear spells, cloud will thicken with outbreaks of rain developing, turning heavy by morning on the west coast. Temperatures will be between 3 and 5 degrees with a strong southerly wind.