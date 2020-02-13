Gardai praised after they rescue young man from the Corrib Canal in Galway

Three Gardaí in Galway were involved in rescuing a young man from icy waters after he fell into Corrib canal at O’Brien’s Bridge, Galway at approximately 2.10am on Tuesday February 11, 2020.

Garda Kevin Molyneaux, Garda Jonathan Durkin and Sergeant Gearóid O Dúinn were quick to react when they received a report that a man had fallen into Corrib canal at O’Brien’s Bridge.

Arriving at the scene, they could see a man struggling in the water. Members of the public had got a lifebuoy to the young man but were having difficulty in retrieving him from the water.

Garda Molyneaux, Garda Durkin and Sergeant O Dúinn went to the brink of the canal where they were able to catch hold of the man, and bring him to safety.

The young man was taken to University Hospital Galway where he received treatment for hypothermia and minor injuries.

The weather conditions at the time were hazardous and due to the quick actions of Gardaí at Galway Garda Station and others at the scene it lead to a positive outcome.

Superintendent Marie Skehill of Galway Garda Station said, "The members involved are to be commended for their selfless actions and prompt response which lead to the successful rescue of this young man”.