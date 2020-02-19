Incorrectly fitted child car seats major cause for concern in Leitrim

Research from the Road Safety Authority’s ‘Check it Fits’ Service, which checks child car seats and restraints nationwide for free, has revealed that 4 out of 5 child car seats are incorrectly fitted nationwide.

To help address this problem, the RSA ‘Check it Fits’ service will be visiting Leitrim where child car seat installation experts will be available to ensure car seats and restraints are correctly fitted. The service takes between 10-15 minutes, is free of charge and offers parents and guardians reassurance that their child is safe while travelling in the car. If your child’s car seat or restraint is incorrectly fitted, the ‘Check it Fits’ experts will advise on how to fix the problem, demonstrate how to fit the restraint correctly and answer any queries participants might have to avoid potential serious or fatal injury in the event of a collision.

Get your car seat checked at Glancy's SuperValu, Sligo Road, Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday February 21.

For more information on Check it Fits and for an up-to-date schedule of upcoming road shows, visit www.checkitfits.ie.