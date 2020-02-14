Lough Key Forest Park prepares for egg-citing Easter

Are you searching for some ideas for mid term or Easter with the kids?

Lough Key Forest and Activity Park is now heading into its 13th year and going from strength to strength, with increasing visitor numbers annually and an expanding activity base.

A great place to spend the Easter break, enjoy lots of fun and egg-citement with slime classes, entertainment and tasty treats! Park attractions include Boda Borg – Experience the Quest, tree canopy walk, old servant tunnels, Adventure Play Kingdom, orienteering and Wheel-O Trails, historical forest trails, Lakeside café, gift shop, caravan and camping park and a 50 berth marina.

Other activities include Zipit Forest Adventures, Lough Key Boat Tours, bike hire, woodland Segway glides and mini jeep safari! Call 071 9673122 E: bookings@loughkey.ie and visit www.loughkey.ie

School Tour Pakcages

Lough Key have fantastic school tour packages available for 2020. With a range of activities for all ages groups to help suit both primary and secondary schools. Activities include, Boda Borg questing experience, the Adventure Play Kingdom, the Lough Key Experience, orienteering, nature walks and leave no trace workshops and also camping!

Prices start at only €3.50 per pupil!

To make an enquiry email bookings@loughkey.ie or call on (071) 9673122.