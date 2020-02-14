Weekend's underage games in Leitrim fall victim of weather

It has been announced that due to the state of pitches and the adverse weather forecast for the next 24 hours it has been decided that in the interest of players safety and planning of teams regarding travel it has been decided to postpone all underage games planned for this weekend.

The one exception to this is the Leitrim/Longford U13 Division 2 fixture between Dromahair and Leitrim Gaels which goes ahead as planned in Dromahair this evening at 7pm.