UNDER 20 EIRGRID CONNACHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Change of venue for Leitrim v Galway U20 Championship clash
It has been announced that tomorrow's Eirgrid Connacht U20 Football Semi Final between Leitrim and Galway will now be played in Philly McGuinness Park, Mohill.
The game had originally been scheduled for Avantcard Pairc Sean MacDiarmada but it was confirmed by Leitrim GAA this afternoon that the game will now go ahead in Mohill with a 2pm throw-in.
VENUE CHANGE - Leitrim vs Galway in the Connacht U20 Football Semi Final will now take place in Páirc Philib Mhic Aongusa, Mohill tomorrow at 2pm pic.twitter.com/iS5CGUgnhd— Leitrim GAA (@LeitrimGAA) February 14, 2020
