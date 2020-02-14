'Don't Tell the Wife' play in The Dock

Cloonacool Players from Sligo perform "Don't Tell the Wife" in The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday and Thursday, 19th and 20th February.

A 3 act comedy by the late Northern playwright, Sam Cree, the story is set in Belfast in the late 1960s in the Willis household.

Edna, is convinced that her plumber husband Bobby is interested in another woman, a catholic, he's not, but he does have some secrets of his own.

Egged on by her friend Isobel, her attempts to stop him, leads to crazy misunderstanding's, with a French lodger, a totally confused corporation official, a male escort, and the long legged ''Bridget''.

A hilarious comedy that will provide a wonderful night's entertainment.

Tickets are €15 and available from The Dock Box Office on 071-9650828.

Funds raised are in aid of Scoil Mhuire, Carrick-on-Shannon.



